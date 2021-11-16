Liberty Hall to host Ruthie Foster, comedy show this month

East Texas Live

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Adriana Rodriguez with Liberty Hall stopped by East Texas Live to share their upcoming events.

On Friday, Nov. 19, Ruthie Foster, four time Grammy nominee and blues and folk singer/songwriter will perform at Liberty Hall.

A week later, the Card 53 Comedy: Stuffed, an improv show that is based on suggestions will also be held at Liberty Hall. It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

You may purchase tickets for either event online, here. Tickets are limited but can also be purchased at the door.

