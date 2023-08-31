LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale High School’s Kyle Wright has been named as the Region 7 Assistant Principal of the Year, according to Lindale ISD.

Wright was rated on personal excellence, collaborative leadership, curriculum, instruction and school climate by Texas Association of Secondary School Principal members who vote on nominees from across Region 7.

“I am very proud that Mr. Wright has been recognized,” LHS Principal Jeremy Chilek said. “He is an outstanding administrator. We are so thankful when one of our students or staff members is recognized by such a well known and respected organization. He is so very deserving of this award.”

Wright has been an assistant principal at Lindale High School for five years and was nominated for the past two years.

“My job is to help young people be successful, through serving them and the teachers that instruct them,” Assistant Principal Kyle Wright said. “The way to do this is to have the best attitude and the best effort you can give each day to be successful. I feel this award is a celebration of all these things and I am just happy to be a part of such a great team. It is an honor and I am humbled to win this award.”