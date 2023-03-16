PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Local musician Tori Martin visited East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss her upcoming performance at the Dogwood Arts and Music Festival.

Martin will be performing at the Dogwood Arts and Music Festival in Palestine at 11 a.m. on March 18. The performance is also her first stop on her Blue Light Special Tour.

After her performance Davi J and the Bourbon Street Experience will be performing at 1 p.m. The festival also includes a parade, vendors, food, a farmer’s market and various children’s activities.

For more information visit Dogwood Festival online.