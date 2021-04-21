London Museum to use East Texas Giving Day donations to bounce back from the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected just about everyone and that include East Texas non-profit organizations, such as the London Museum and Cafe.

As a part of East Texas Giving Day this year, the museum and cafe are hoping to use those funds to make up for the loss of revenue from being shut down for an extended amount of time.

The London Museum aims to preserve, for public benefit, the natural, historical, and artistic heritage of the London community from the time of the original inhabitants to the present; specifically including the discovery of the East Texas oil field and the London school disaster of March 1937.

The explosion happened on March 18, 1937. This year, East Texans gathered to mourn and remember those lost on that tragic day.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: