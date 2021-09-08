KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center participates in Clear the Shelters

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chris Kemper of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center stopped by East Texas Live to discuss Clear the Shelters with us.

The purpose of Clear the Shelters is to get as many animals as possible adopted into their forever homes.

Since the start of the annual Clear the Shelters event, Longview Animal Care and Adoption center has adopted out 25 cats, 65 dogs and one rabbit, totaling 91 animals. They also host special events on the weekends that are focused on getting the animals with their forever families.

For information on adopting a pet, call the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 903-279-PETS (3787) or visit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s Facebook Page. They are located at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy, Longview, Texas.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51