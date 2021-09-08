Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center participates in Clear the Shelters

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chris Kemper of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center stopped by East Texas Live to discuss Clear the Shelters with us.

The purpose of Clear the Shelters is to get as many animals as possible adopted into their forever homes.

Since the start of the annual Clear the Shelters event, Longview Animal Care and Adoption center has adopted out 25 cats, 65 dogs and one rabbit, totaling 91 animals. They also host special events on the weekends that are focused on getting the animals with their forever families.

For information on adopting a pet, call the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 903-279-PETS (3787) or visit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s Facebook Page. They are located at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy, Longview, Texas.