Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center participates in Clear the Shelters

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chris Kemper of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center stopped by East Texas Live to discuss Clear the Shelters with us.
The purpose of Clear the Shelters is to get as many animals as possible adopted into their forever homes.
Since the start of the annual Clear the Shelters event, Longview Animal Care and Adoption center has adopted out 25 cats, 65 dogs and one rabbit, totaling 91 animals. They also host special events on the weekends that are focused on getting the animals with their forever families.
For information on adopting a pet, call the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center at 903-279-PETS (3787) or visit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s Facebook Page. They are located at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy, Longview, Texas.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.