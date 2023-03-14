This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Steven Chamblee and Laurie Brown with the Longview Arboretum joined East Texas Live after being recognized by Sloan Law Firm as an outstanding nonprofit.

The Longview Arboretum has been open for about three years and Chamblee said, “it’s a 26-acre place for life to happen.”

They have gardens and pathways for people to go on walks and they showed off some of their fairy houses that grandmothers, parents and kids have been working on to put in their new fairy garden.

