TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The annual Longview community shoe drive is coming up, and this year they hope to get 2,500 pairs of shoes for children in need.

Shelly Smith, Director of Operations for Buckner Longview and Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Marketing at 89.5 KVNE, stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about their upcoming shoe drive which runs from July 5-28.

Smith said they are mostly looking for closed-toe shoes, as that is what most school districts require.

“We are collecting new tennis shoes,” Smith said. “So, we want them to be athletic-type shoes that we are going to give away at our school supply train event on Aug. 5 within our community.”

There are sites all over Longview where people can drop off donations, including the following:

Buckner Longview – 1014 High St.

LifePoint Church – 2531 Judson Rd.

Patterson Nissan – 3114 Eastman Rd.

Mardel Christian & Education – 305 W. Loop 281

Mack and Hansen Orthodontics – 1405 Judson Rd.

Truly Title – 3827 North U.S. Highway 259

There are also places in Tyler where you can leave donations, including the KVNE building on Old Jacksonville Highway and Central Baptist Church on East Grande Boulevard.

“Oftentimes, this is the first pair of new shoes these kids have ever had, and that really speaks value to them as a child to be like, ‘look at me, I have a new pair of shoes and look like my friends,'” Bailey said. “Those tennis shoes really are important and really do speak value and love, and we get to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community as a whole.”

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website.

Buckner Longview is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicating to helping vulnerable children, families and seniors in East Texas. 89.5 KVNE is an FM Christian radio station for the greater East Texas area operated by a nonprofit corporation.