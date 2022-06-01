TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tiffany Nolan Jehorek the Executive Director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their new program.

Longview Museum of Fine Arts has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

Individuals and families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits can now visit LMFA at no cost with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Similar free and reduced admission is available through the Museums for All program to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country.

General admission to the museum is $5 for teens and adults. Children under the age of 12 and LMFA members are free.

For more information about the new program, watch the video above and visit lmfa.org.