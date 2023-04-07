GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Longview Queens United is one of the Gregg County non-profit organizations that is participating in East Texas Giving Day for the first time this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

Longview Queens United aims to provide inclusive programming that strengthens our community by engaging, educating, and inspiring women and their families in order to create a network of support that alleviates the barriers to sustainable success.

If you’d like to donate to their mission, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.