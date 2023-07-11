TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Katlyn Hickman stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about her preparations for the upcoming Miss Texas USA pageant.

Hickman described how hard she has worked to prepare for this opportunity, with her daughter by her side and her community behind her along the way.

“Going out into Longview and gaining sponsorships from the whole community has been so special,” Hickman said. “People have been so supportive and they’ve really been supporting me throughout this journey and I’m so, so thankful.”

Miss Texas USA is a state preliminary pageant in “the most prestigious pageant system in the world,” according to their website. The pageant is divided into an evening gown category, personal interview, and swimsuit category. Contestants are rated on their poise, personality, intelligence and beauty.

A clean beauty advocate, Hickman works to get toxic ingredients out of beauty products. Through being a donor with Ocean Conservancy, she also wants to help oceans and wildlife. For her next step, wants to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott to talk removing harmful chemicals from school lunches.

She will travel to Houston in a few days to fight for the Miss Texas USA title, competing alongside women from all over the Lone Star State from July 14-15 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel.

“I’m looking forward to actually making a change,” Hickman said. “I want to represent mothers all throughout Texas to go out and chase their dreams, because once you become a mom, this is not the end of your journey, your life fully begins and I now have a purpose.”