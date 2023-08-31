TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Child prodigy and pioneer of Bangladesh Distance Learning Dr. Maher Ali Rusho made an appearance on East Texas Live on Thursday.

16-year-old Rusho is the youngest person to ever receive a Doctor of Excellence degree in Mathematical Sciences from the European Agency for Higher Education and Accreditation, among many more honors.

He is the founder of Bangladesh’s first scam baiting organization, ScamStriker. They will hold an Inauguration Ceremony remotely on Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. Central to mark the official start of their journey. You can find more details on registration on his website.

For more information, watch the video above and visit his website.