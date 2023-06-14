TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Carol Nwelue from Baylor Scott and White Health says that recommendations surrounding mammograms have changed: people should get screenings ten years earlier.

The guidelines concerning mammogram screenings have changed, according to Dr. Carol Nwelue from Baylor Scott and White Health. With breast cancer being the second leading cause of women’s death due to cancer in America, Nwelue said that these new guidelines are extremely prevalent.

“The big change is that instead of starting to get your mammogram at age 50, the recommendation is that you start at age 40… The task force is also looking at the breast density to see if that is something that needs to be considered when we’re making recommendations,” said Nwelue.

Surprisingly, Dr. Nwelue also said that the screening numbers have gone down post-pandemic.

“We’re starting to see more women coming back and getting some of these screening tests for cancer, but they still seem to be a little bit lower than they were before the pandemic.”

In addition, it is important that certain communities take care of their screening early, as people of certain heritages are much more likely to have cancer.

“This is a diagnosis that if diagnosed earlier you’re to survive. It’s very important for women of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage and African-American women. African-American women have a 45% higher chance of dying from cancer,” said Nwelue.

According to Nwelue, starting a screening at age 40, as compared to the previous guideline that recommends starting at age 50, will help doctors find cancer quickly, especially for patients that are at high risk.

“Starting at age 40 and then every other year for the average risk. That could be different, though, if you do have a high risk, maybe a family member with a history of cancer… those folks really need to talk to their doctors about when the best time is to start screening.”

Nwelue also said people who have family members with cancer should have an important talk with their doctor.

“If you know of someone in the family, especially a close relative, be that female or male, who has been diagnosed with cancer, I would go ahead and start that conversation with your primary care doctor or OBGYN and let them know.”

For more information you can visit the CDC’s website here.