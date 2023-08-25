TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Staci Lara with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming events coming to the community.

Sept. 16 is Park Service Day, and Lara said volunteers will work on restoration projects at local parks and receive a free lunch and t-shirt. She recommends registering for the event.

The deadline to register for adult recreation leagues is also upcoming with the deadline to register for basketball being on Sept. 6, volleyball on Sept. 25 and co-ed kickball on Oct. 6.

