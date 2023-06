TYLER, Texas (KETK) – National Iced Tea Day is June 10, and McAlister’s Deli has a fun way to celebrate.

McAlister’s General Manager David Jones said to celebrate the occasion, McAlister’s is holding a Tea-cation for a chance to win a $500 gift card and a series of backyard inflatables.

McAlister’s will also have a Free Tea Day on July 20. For more information, visit their website and watch the video above.