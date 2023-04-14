TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meals on Wheels Ministry is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their organization empowers older and disabled adults to live independently in their own homes by providing nutritious home-delivered meals, safety checks, socialization and community connection, which result in an enhanced quality of life and purpose as everyday people join in ministry.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.