TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meals on Wheels‘ Miranda Asmussen joined East Texas Live to share information about their Santas for Seniors program.

Santas for Seniors is a program that makes sure all 2600+ Meals on Wheels clients in East Texas receive Christmas gifts each holiday season.

They have drop boxes at over 50 locations around East Texas where the community can drop off gifts and contribute to the program.

Here are a few things they are asking for if one feels inclined to contribute:

Photo Courtesy of Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels – East Texas mission is to empower older and disabled adults to live independently in their own homes by providing nutritious home-delivered meals, safety checks, socialization, and community connection, which results in an enhanced quality of life and purpose as everyday people join them in ministry.

For more information, visit their website.