The Tyler Loop’s new season ‘Out of the Loop, Season 5: True Stories from Tyler and East Texas’ will be premiering on Friday.
Out of the Loop is a twice-a-year storytelling show presented by The Tyler Loop, featuring residents of Tyler and East Texas telling their true, personal stories.
Hear eye-opening, inspiring stories as folks share how they are experiencing life in these parts.
Out of the Loop is an intimate look into the lives of your neighbors and the opportunities and challenges we collectively face.
To learn more information or watch their season, you can visit their website here.
- East Texas radiology technologist has license suspended after drug arrests
- Fake airpods worth $1.3 million headed to Brownsville intercepted by CBP in Cincinnati
- Person hospitalized with first case of monkeypox in Dallas
- Meet one of the storytellers from The Tyler Loop’s new season that premieres tonight
- City of Tyler Parks Department shares about their summer playground program