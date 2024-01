TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Authors Stephanie M. Seaton and Anthony M. Utsey stopped by the studio to chat about their new book, “The Perverted Church.”

Seaton and Utsey say they collaborated to shine a spotlight on the foundational church verses the modern church.

You can meet the authors on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Glass Recreational Center in Tyler.

For more about the book, click here.