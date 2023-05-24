MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Glenn Barnhart with Memorial City Hall Performance Center stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about their 2023-2024 season lineup.

Barnhart said this season has something for everyone, with acts ranging from country star T. Graham Brown, Grammy nominee Judy Carmichael starring in The Judy Carmichael Trio, Brazilian twin musicians B2Wins, Christmas classics mix with sketch comedy in The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show!, stand-up comic and ventriloquist Andy Gross, 50’s-style rock-n-roll with Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, family act Puppy Pals Live and this season’s special event is Pure Prairie League.

For more information on the acts or tickets, visit Memorial City Hall’s website.