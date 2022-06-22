TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Glenn Barnhart, manager at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming 2022-2023 season of performing arts.

The Marshall-based performing arts center will host an array of shows this year that will all have something for everyone, such as soulful blues, country-western legends, heart-warming comedy, a Christmas spectacular, and some of the most famous rock-n-roll.

The shows for the season include the following:

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

Dale Watson & his Lonestars

Dallas String Quartet

Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta

The Jersey Tenors – Direct from Broadway!

Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record”

Ruthie Foster

For information on these shows, as well as season tickets, click here or call 903-934-7992. The deadline to register for season tickets is Aug. 5 and single show tickets go on sale Aug. 22.