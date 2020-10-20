Mike Love & Associates: How Covid-19 has affected the Court System and Insurance Claims

Aubrey Ballard, Principal of Moore Middle School, and Hannah Bun who is the Dance teacher at Moore middle School joined us to speak about Arts 4 All Kids Campaign, hosted by Young Audiences, Arts for Learning of Northeast Texas. They are looking to raise $60k in order to help the ARTS for students in northeast Texas. Due to COVID-19 and it’s impact, some school districts are cutting budgets and sometimes the arts are the first to go. They want to help keep the ARTS in local schools.

Young Audiences, Arts for Learning of Northeast Texas is an arts-in-education organization. They provide arts programming to the schools in northeast Texas. They teach school curriculum through dance, movement, music, theatre and storytelling. They desire to use the arts to enrich the lives of students and enhance their education.