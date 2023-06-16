TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Miss Texarkana Teen Katie McClure visited East Texas Live on Friday to talk about supporting girls in agriculture and competing for Miss Texas Teen.

McClure said she wants to help girls become involved in agriculture at a younger age.

“Where would we be without agriculture? We wouldn’t be anywhere in life because we provide food and the clothing that we wear,” McClure said.

The competition starts on June 25 and ends on July 1. To learn more watch the video above or visit McClure’s voting page.