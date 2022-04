TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jennifer Randall, Executive Director for Mission Carthage, stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to discuss her organization’s goal for East Texas Giving Day.

Mission Carthage is a faith-based non-profit whose goal is to “provide help in Jesus’ Name,” whether it be physically, mentally, spiritually or all of the above to the people who need it the most.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website. If you would like to donate, click here.