Mission Partner Services a new way to celebrate the Holidays

This content is sponsored:

With Thanksgiving tomorrow, and Christmas right around the corner, many people are finding it hard to cope with pandemic. Mission Partner Services are here to give us some new ways on how we can celebrate the Holidays.

Mission Partner Services is a new, specialty mental health clinic in Tyler and serves the East Texas area with Intensive Outpatient Therapy (IOT). It is a level of care that falls between inpatient treatment and individual outpatient therapy. IOT helps guide clients through the recovery process by providing education on coping skills and techniques to combat intense stressors. Each group is a different topic applicable in helping to improve patients’ moods. Also, each group is led by a licensed, masters level, professional mental health provider bringing personal expertise. The focus is helping clients heal from where they are; not so much focusing on past events.

For more information please go to: https://www.missionpartnerservices.com