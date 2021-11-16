Mistletoe & Magic chairman shares what to expect for 2021 event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking for some presents, Mistletoe and Magic is a great place to look for some!

Put on by the Junior League of Tyler, the annual holiday shopping market will run from Dec. 1 to 4, at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler.

In previous years, the market has been held in Harvey Convention Center. However the convention center is being demolished and replaced. The Junior League announced earlier the market would be held at the Cascades country club. Because of work that will take place at the Cascades, the market now will be held at Rose Garden Center on the East Texas Fairgrounds.

Last year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the market was held as an on-line event.

The theme this year is “A Chinoiserie Christmas.” The market will have more than 70 specialty merchants from around the nation as well as special events, a brunch and entertainment, organizers said.