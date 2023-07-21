NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doug Monsour with the Monsour Law Firm stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about the services they provide to East Texas.

They focus on significant personal injury law, specializing in pharmaceutical litigation, oilfield injuries and severe wrecks.

“Usually we meet with you at your request, we can meet with you here, we’ve met with people at the hospital,” Monsour said. “We’ll meet with anybody anywhere, it’s at your convenience. We have a number of lawyers and legal systems, we can come to you. We just try to make things easy, that’s the best thing that we officer, making our services user-friendly.”

Monsour said he and his family moved to the area 25 years ago, and since then have opened more locations in Texas and Louisiana, with offices in Tyler, Longview, Dallas and Shreveport. He said the biggest way they give back to the community is through their Monsour Law Firm Scholarship.

“We thought helping the youth is probably one of the best things we can do for our future, so that’s where we’ve tried to invest,” Monsour said.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their website.