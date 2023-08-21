TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The theme of the 2023 Mrs. CEO conference is “collaboration over competition,” where speakers will encourage and inspire women who have their own business or are wanting to start one.

“It’s where women can come together to learn and be empowered,” said Jasmine Ware, founder of Mrs. CEO organization.

Vendors and small businesses will come in and feature their products and services as well as connect with the other businesswomen at the conference. The speakers at this years event will be discussing marketing and branding, as well as information about 501C3’s.

“I feel that it’s important because… I know that I cannot do all it by myself. So, when I can be around women that have more information than I do, then that’s where that growth comes in,” said Ware.

This is the third year of the event. The conference will be on Aug. 26 and will be located at the Kingdom Church at 1818 North Confederate Ave. in Tyler. For more information you can visit the Mrs. CEO website here. Registration is online, and there will also be open registration at the door. General admission is $15.