TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Buzz and Chelsea Mouton with Naca Valley Vineyards stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to preview an exciting event coming up on Saturday.

This is their sixth annual wine and food event in conjunction with Nacogdoches’ Blueberry Festival at the farmer’s market. They will have blueberry wine, frozen wine slushies and more.

To learn more, visit their website and watch the video above.