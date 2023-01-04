TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Terrance Ates with NET Health joined East Texas Live to share the importance of getting enough sleep.

Ates shared that adults should get at least seven hours of sleep while infants should be getting at least 12 hours and youth should try to get 9-10 hours of sleep every night.

Ates shared that sleep is just as foundational as exercise and if one doesn’t get the adequate sleep they need, then they can open their selves up to cardiovascular diseases, type two diabetes and can develop depression and other mental health disorders.

For more information, watch the video above or visit NET Health’s website.