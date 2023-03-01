TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emauri Watson with NET Health joined East Texas Live to share information on their D.R.E.A.M. Program for mothers.

D.R.E.A.M. stands for Delivering Resources and Empowering All Mothers and it’s mission is to connect and implement a program for pregnant and postpartum mothers in Smith County that will reduce preterm births. The program is for new and expecting moms to have better access to local health resources.

