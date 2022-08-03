TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Terrence Ates, Director of Community Outreach for NET Health, stopped by the KETK studios to tell us about Mother-Friendly Worksites.

Mother-Friendly Worksites are businesses that proactively support employees who choose to breastfeed their infants. Creating and implementing a Mother-Friendly policy is both simple and inexpensive. The most basic Mother-Friendly policies need only provide a private space, flexible scheduling for break time and other basic support so that mothers may express and store breastmilk for their babies.

Every Mother-Friendly worksite will be a little different, depending on the size of the employer, the needs of the workforce, and the nature of the worksite. Some employers provide a basic policy, while others have found their program to be so successful that they continue to add program components to further support employees and their families.

For more information on how to become a Mother-Friendly Worksite, visit the NET Health website or attend the free luncheon Aug. 10 at the Hollytree Country Club in Tyler. Luncheon starts at 12 p.m.