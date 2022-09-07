TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The local public health department for Tyler and Smith County, NET Health, wants residents to know that September is Emergency Preparedness Month. The website TexasReady.gov has preparedness resources like evacuation routes, planning tips and a disaster supply checklist.
