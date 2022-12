TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sylvia Warren, Director of Immunizations for Net Health, joined East Texas Live to talk about the importance of getting your annual flu shot and National Influenza Week.

Warren said it is important to stay up to date on your vaccines because the flu vaccine changes every year so it’s crucial to stay on top of them.

“If you are six months of age or older you should definitely get one,” said Warren.

