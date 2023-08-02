TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The second week of August is national farmers week. Tecora Smith with the NET Health WIC program joined East Texas Live to tell the community about the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Through the program, WIC families are eligible to get free farmers market vouchers to give them access to fresh, healthy food. Smith listed a few examples of who all is eligible for the vouchers.

“Pregnant, breastfeeding, post-partum, infants that are four months old, and children up to age five are eligible to receive $30 worth of vouchers… each individual person receives $30,” said Smith

Smith also said the program is not only just a good way to receive nutrition, but to also become educated on farmer’s markets and buying local.

“It’s mainly to increase the access to nutritious foods through fruits and vegetables, for us to learn about our farmers and how to shop at a famers market,” Smith said.

Buying from the grocery store can lead to a disconnect between the consumer of the food and the farmer who grew it. When you shop local, however, Smith said you are able to actually interact with the people who grew your food and bring home a much healthier, fresher option.

“What does your produce look like before it gets to the grocery store?” said Smith, “They can feel it and touch it, and it teaches families to feel comfortable shopping at their local farmers market.”

The farmers markets participating include Rose City Farmers Market downtown Tyler at the East Texas Brewing Company, open from 8 a.m. to noon, as well as Whitehouse Famers Market on Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you run a local farmers market or fruit stand, you can reach out to the NET Health WIC administrative office where they will assist with linking you to one of the famers market associations.

Another program that the NET Health WIC has available at the moment is their Summer Feeding Program that operates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day at the WIC facilities. You can bring in your children under the age of 18, and free meals will be provided. The organization also offers the WIC program where families can receive a card to pay for items such as milk, eggs, cheese, bread, and more.

If you would like more information on signing up for any of the WIC programs, you can visit their website here.