EMORY, Texas (KETK) – New Favorite Day is one of the two non-profit organizations from Rains County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to reduce the number of unwanted animals in and around Rains County by working to control animal pregnancies through spay and neuter initiatives, transporting animals to partner rescues, and community engagement programs.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.