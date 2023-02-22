TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harlee, Karlie and Ariel with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas joined East Texas Live to share their new cookie flavor.
The new flavor is Raspberry Rally and Karlie made it known that they are “chocolatey and pink inside.” According to the Girl Scout website, the new cookie is an online-exclusive and it will only be available from Feb. 27 to March 5.
There are two Girl Scout camps in East Texas and girl scouts can earn cookie bucks to go towards that camp. If a girl scout is a “super-seller”, which means they sell over 1,200 boxes of cookies, they get to stay at camp or go on travel programs that the Girl Scouts offer.
For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.