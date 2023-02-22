TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harlee, Karlie and Ariel with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas joined East Texas Live to share their new cookie flavor.

The new flavor is Raspberry Rally and Karlie made it known that they are “chocolatey and pink inside.” According to the Girl Scout website, the new cookie is an online-exclusive and it will only be available from Feb. 27 to March 5.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally as girls and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, and more.

There are two Girl Scout camps in East Texas and girl scouts can earn cookie bucks to go towards that camp. If a girl scout is a “super-seller”, which means they sell over 1,200 boxes of cookies, they get to stay at camp or go on travel programs that the Girl Scouts offer.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.