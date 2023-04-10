SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The newly formed Smith County non-profit organization Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas is participating in East Texas Giving Day for the first time.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to provide families of neurodivergent children with a welcoming community of knowledge, support, encouragement and resources.

If you’d like to donate to the Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.