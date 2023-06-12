TYLER, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic expanded cancer education programs to give support to children and adults in the East Texas area.

The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute opened fall of 2022 and since then, has developed a variety of programs designed to help all of those impacted by cancer, including an art therapy program, a monthly book club, and support groups.

“We realize that cancer is more than just about doctors, appointments and trying new medication. It affects a person’s entire life… it also affects their friends, family members, and caregivers,” said Ashley Parnell, CHRISTUS employee.

The institute has also collaborated with the CHRISTUS child life specialists. Katie Maxwell, who’s job in the hospital is to help children cope with medical experiences, explains the collaboration in depth.

“The program makes sure children understand what cancer is, what their loved one has to go through, and what changes might be coming for their family,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell leads the children through a six session course through a company called ‘Wonders and Worries,’ which supports children who are experiencing a serious illness in their family.

In addition to the courses, CHRISTUS has also partnered with the Tyler Public Library to develop a monthly book club that is open to anybody that’s ever been affected by cancer in any way, either directly as a patient or indirectly as a caregiver or family member.

Parnell said, “We were very adamant when we created this program that we did not want the focus to be on cancer. We wanted people with cancer to get together and form these passive bonds of support with each other and have a good time doing it.”

More information about registration for CHRISTUS events can be found at Eventbrite and at the care services line at 903-606-3388.