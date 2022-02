TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jerry Gardner, former board president for Newgate Mission in Longview, stopped by East Texas Live Thursday to discuss the programs the organization offers to help the community.

Gardner went over the services that Newgate provides to help those who are in need, from doctor checkups to help with a driver’s license and, of course, devotionals and church services every Sunday.

To donate or find out more, visit their website or call 903-757-6146.