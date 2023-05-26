NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Executive Director of Newgate Mission NaTusha Howard stopped by East Texas Live to talk about Newgate Mission’s recognition by Sloan Law Firm.

She said they were blown away by Sloan Law Firm’s support. A faith-based ministry, Newgate Mission is a soup kitchen that feeds 150-175 people per day. They also help people get IDs and have showers, washers and dryers available for their patrons.

“We are a great organization, let me tell you,” Howard said. “It is the best place in the world. I say if you have a servant’s heart, Newgate checks off all the boxes for you. It is the greatest place in the world to serve.”

You can donate and learn more on their website.