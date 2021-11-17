Northview Wellness Center provides treatment for peripheral neuropathy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Scott Sims, with Northview Wellness in Nacogdoches, joined East Texas Live on Wednesday to discuss non-invasive neuropathy treatment.

Noninvasive neuropathy treatment is for those with peripheral neuropathy which is generally characterized as damage to the peripheral nerves.

Dr. Scott said that symptoms are usually numbness and pain in legs or feet, as well as disturbed sleep.

Non-invasive neuropathy combines technology, clinical and nutritional treatment for those who need it.

