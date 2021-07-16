Oak Street Health shares the services they provide for East Texas seniors

Oak Street Health delivers proactive, preventive primary care for adults on Medicare and they want to make sure our East Texas seniors are being taken care of.
They have locations all across the United States, and 12 different centers here in Texas including:
- Arlington
- Benbrook
- Carrolton
- Dallas
- Pasadena
- Irving
- Longview
- Fort Worth
- Mesquite
- Tyler
If you’re interested in learning more about them, you can visit their website here.
