TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide.
Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:
- Free healthcare
- Prescription coverage
- Free counseling
- Substance use services
- Showers/hygiene care
- Laundry services
- Clothing
- Food
- Salon
- And more
These services are available for individuals experiencing homelessness, those who do not have insurance and those who are part of underserved communities.
To learn more, watch the video above and visit One Love Longview’s website.