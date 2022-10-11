TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide.

Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:

Free healthcare

Prescription coverage

Free counseling

Substance use services

Showers/hygiene care

Laundry services

Clothing

Food

Salon

And more

These services are available for individuals experiencing homelessness, those who do not have insurance and those who are part of underserved communities.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit One Love Longview’s website.