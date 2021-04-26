Only a few days left for pantry, hygiene item drive for Salvation Army & Tyler Lion’s Club

There are only a few days left in the Food Pantry and Hygiene Items Drive being hosted by the Tyler Lions Club and the Salvation Army in Tyler.
The drive will end on April 30.
If you would like to donate, here are the items they need:
PANTRY ITEMS
- canned vegetables
- canned fruits
- canned tuna
- canned chicken
- canned soups
- cereal
- dried beans
- crackers
- peanut butter
- pastas
- rice
HYGIENE ITEMS
- toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- dental floss
- bar soap
- deodorant
- travel size shampoo
- disposable razors
- shaving cream
- body lotion
- comb
- brush
- kleenex
- hand sanitizer
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
- Prosperity Bank – 1200 S. Beckham
- Prosperity Bank – 2507 University Boulevard
- Prosperity Bank – 7102 S. Broadway Avenue
- KVNE Studios – 7695 Old Jacksonville Highway
- The Salvation Army – 633 N. Broadway Avenue