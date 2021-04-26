Only a few days left for pantry, hygiene item drive for Salvation Army & Tyler Lion’s Club

There are only a few days left in the Food Pantry and Hygiene Items Drive being hosted by the Tyler Lions Club and the Salvation Army in Tyler.

The drive will end on April 30.

If you would like to donate, here are the items they need:

PANTRY ITEMS

canned vegetables

canned fruits

canned tuna

canned chicken

canned soups

cereal

dried beans

crackers

peanut butter

pastas

rice

HYGIENE ITEMS

toothbrushes

toothpaste

dental floss

bar soap

deodorant

travel size shampoo

disposable razors

shaving cream

body lotion

comb

brush

kleenex

hand sanitizer

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS