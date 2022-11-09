TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Volunteers for Operation Christmas Child, Ame and Cheryl, joined East Texas Live to share information about its mission for National Collection Week and how everyone can help.

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritans Purse. Operation Christmas Child began in 1993 and has delivered more than 198 million boxes in over 170 countries.

This year Operation Christmas Child expects to collect their 200 millionth gift!

Boxes are filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies and what they call “a tangible expression of God’s love.”

National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21.

Anyone can help pack a shoebox. It’s so easy and rewarding to create a box filled with simple items you can even add a letter or a picture of yourself/family.

If you need help answering any additional questions you might still have as well as help you find your nearest drop off location, visit their website here.