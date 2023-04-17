LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Operation True North is one of more than 40 Gregg County non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to provide mental health services for veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, and their families through counseling, peer groups, and create a supportive network.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.