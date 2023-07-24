This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Orthopedic Surgeon with Azalea Orthopedics Timothy Beck, M.D., joined East Texas Live to explain the process of total ankle replacement surgeries.

Dr. Beck has been practicing orthopedic surgery for more than 20 years, is Board-Certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society. Dr. Beck specializes in foot and ankle surgery and has a particular interest in bunions and ankle injuries.

“Ankle replacement surgery is very similar to most joint replacement surgeries,” said Beck. “The concept is that you have a worn out arthritic joint, that is painful and stiff, and we go in surgically and remove the arthritis by cutting it out and put in medical grade metal on each side of the joint and plastic or polyethylene between them to restore the joint motion and function to help with the pain relief.”

Beck also shared that this surgery’s main purpose is to increase function of the ankle and to do things people would normally do without having pain.

For more information, you can watch the video above or visit their website.