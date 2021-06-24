Parenting Resource Center of East Texas works to strengthen family ties

The mission of the Parenting Resource Center of East Texas is to strengthen families by holding classes and providing resources that help people improve parenting skills.

The center has been offering classes for 25 years. The Family Matters class covers general parenting and ways parents can work to build self-esteem in children.

The Home Front class is for families that have experienced family violence and covers the impact of family violence has on children.

For Kids Sake is a class for couples who are going through divorce, The class teaches divorced couples how to better co-parent as the family moves forward.

The courses are open to everyone. Some who take a class have been ordered to do so by a court. The cost of classes range from $50 to $60.