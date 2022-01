TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, the founder of the SPCA of East Texas brought in Nyx, Levi’s brother for the pet of the week.

Nyx and his brother are nine weeks old and will be a very large breed and are expected to be over 70 lbs. As of right now Nyx weighs 16 lbs.

He and his brother were found as strays in Troup.

For more information about Nyx and adopting him, click here and watch the video above.