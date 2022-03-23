TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas came on KETK’s East Texas Live with Pet of the Week’s Sinatra.

Sinatra is a blue-eyed very handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. He was found in a ditch near his finders home. He was taken in to keep him safe and has worked on house breaking, crate training and basic puppy manners. He has been around young children and other animals.

He will be neutered soon and is current on vaccines. Sinatra will need a home with a fenced in backyard.

For more information about Sinatra watch the video above and go to spcaeasttx.com.